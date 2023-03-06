Chelsea Fans Face Flak after Chanting 'We Have Scored a Goal' During Match against Leeds United

Chelsea supporters had a rare moment to celebrate after their side secured a much-needed win over a struggling Leeds United side in the Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana scored the solitary goal of the fixture to end his side’s Premier League goal drought. Prior to their goal on Saturday, the Blues had last scored across all competitions back in February during a Premier League game against city rivals West Ham United. Moreover, Fofana’s striker also turned out to be Chelsea’s first goal at home since January 15. Chelsea fans, were quite understandably, simply delirious after Fofana headed home Ben Chilwell’s corner in the 53rd minute of the match. Chelsea fans, present at Stamford Bridge, also came up with a chant that did not go down well with a section of the social media users. “We have scored a goal, we have scored a goal, we have scored a goal,” the home fans wear heard chanting on Saturday.

CHELSEA SCORED A GOAL! THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/GUZuDY0gWg— CarefreeLewisG (@CarefreeLewisG) March 4, 2023

The chant triggered a buzz as people took a dig at goal-shy Chelsea and their supporters.

“Chelsea fans are over-celebrating Wesley Fofana goal, forgetting they’re not moving from the 10th position even if they win,” tweeted one person.

Chelsea fans are over celebratingFofana goal forgetting they’re not moving from the 10th position even if they win😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Highest valency wiry 🇬🇭🐐 (@ValencyWiry) March 4, 2023

“This club turned into a joke lol,” wrote one social media user.

This club turned into a joke lol— Farret 🍥 (@Farret13Tejeda) March 4, 2023

Another Twitter user hilariously commented, “Scoring a goal for Chelsea is like, ‘When the deserts miss the rain.’ A rare thing these days.”

Scoring a goal for @ChelseaFC is like, “When the deserts miss the rain." A rare thing these days.— Court Gentry (@MShariff1) March 4, 2023

“Never in my life did I ever think I’d hear Stamford bridge sing ‘we’ve scored a goal,’” tweeted another person.

Never in my life did I ever think I’d hear Stamford bridge sing “we’ve scored a goal” 😂😂— tom ⭐️⭐️ (@tom_chels) March 4, 2023

The win against Leeds United appeared to be Chelsea’s third in 16 matches. Wesley Fofana’s goal helped the London-based side in ending their run of hapless 396 minutes without scoring.

“It’s a nice three points, an important three points. It’s good for confidence and morale. The boys have been suffering because they care. The supporters have been suffering too. The win gives us a chance to recover for a massive game on Tuesday,” Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said during the post-match press conference.

Chelsea, with 34 points from 25 matches, are placed in 10th position on the Premier League points table. In their next assignment, Chelsea will host German side Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

