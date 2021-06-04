Chelsea Great Didier Drogba Receives Honorary Degree for Humanitarian Work

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has been awarded an honorary degree in the Ivory Coast. The former Blues striker was honoured by the University of Science and Technology Ivory Coast for his efforts to restore stability at his home country and promoting football in West Africa. Other than his exploits for club and country, Drogba is also credited for bringing peace to the Ivory Coast. In the year 2005, when the West African nation was involved in a civil war, Drogba addressed his fellow countrymen and gave a heartfelt speech after confirming his country’s qualification in the FIFA World Cup.

And even today, people praise him for his efforts in enacting the ceasefire between the combatants involved in the conflicts and bringing peace after five years of war.

Drogba has a charitable foundation called ‘the Didier Drogba Foundation.’ His organization provides financial and material support to people in Africa for education and health. He had also tried his hands in football administration. However, the 43-year-old’s bid for Ivory Coast’s football association presidency was not successful.

Recognising the hard work of Drogba, the Réseau des Universités des Sciences et Technologies (RUSTA) on Thursday awarded him with an honorary degree. According to a report published in Daily Mail, Drogba was looking as happy as ever as he received the honour.

Blues.

Last year, the Chelsea legend was also awarded the UEFA President’s Award for his work in helping football grow in Africa. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin presented Drogba with the award and went on to call him a pioneer. “Didier is a hero to millions of football fans for his achievements throughout his glittering playing career,” Ceferin had said.

After receiving the honour, Drogba said “There are so many children in the developing world who have the potential to become not only footballers but also doctors, teachers and engineers.”

Drogba played 254 games for Chelsea and scored 104 goals for the London club. He is widely recognised as one of the greatest strikers to have played for Chelsea.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here