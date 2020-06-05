FOOTBALL

Chelsea Likely to Beat Liverpool in Signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

Chelsea are closing in on signing RB Leipzig's Timo Werner having reportedly met the release clause of some £53 million.

  • AFP London
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, British media reported Thursday.

The 24-year-old had been thought to to be attracting interest from Premier League champions-elect Liverpool but it appears Chelsea have in fact met the German's reported release clause of some £53 million ($67 million).

Were Chelsea to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge it would be a major feather in the cap of the west London club.

For the past year there has been speculation linking Werner with a move to Anfield but time appears to be running out for the Reds, with the forward's release clause expiring on June 15 -- two days before the Premier League is set to restart after a coronavirus-enforced break of several months.

The Germany international has scored 31 goals for Leipzig in all competitions.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.


