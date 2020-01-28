Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Chelsea, Liverpool May Face Off in FA Cup Fifth Round

FA Cup 2019-20: If Liverpool win their fourth round replay, they will travel to Stamford Bridge for a match up against Chelsea.

AFP

Updated:January 28, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chelsea, Liverpool May Face Off in FA Cup Fifth Round
Chelsea and Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Premier League leaders Liverpool will face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round if Jurgen Klopp's understudies win their replay against Shrewsbury.

Third-tier Shrewsbury fought back to draw 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday, earning a replay at Anfield that falls during the Premier League winter break.

Reds boss Klopp insists he will not use his senior stars for that match because he doesn't want to deny them a much-needed rest.

To earn a trip to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool may play the youngsters who were beaten by Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-finals while the Reds were at the Club World Cup.

FA Cup holders Manchester City have been given a trip to second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

Manchester United will visit the winners of the replay between Northampton and Derby, who feature former United star Wayne Rooney in their squad.

Oxford's reward for a replay victory over top-flight Newcastle would be a trip to Championship leaders West Brom.

League One side Portsmouth will face Premier League opposition at Fratton Park after being drawn against Bournemouth or Arsenal.

Southampton or Tottenham will play host to struggling Norwich, while either Coventry or Birmingham face a short trip to Leicester.

Championship sides Reading and Cardiff will battle it out in a replay for the chance to host Sheffield United.

FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle/Oxford

Leicester v Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby v Man Utd

Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram