English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Charged with Misconduct During Match vs Burnley
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was embroiled in a scuffle towards the end of Chelsea 2-2 draw with Burnley and also did not carry out his post-match media duties.
Maurizio Sarri has until 5pm GMT on Friday to respond to the charge. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct for his behaviour during Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley, the English Football Association said.
The Chelsea coach was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend after becoming embroiled in a scuffle amongst players on the touchline in the dying moments of the game at Stamford Bridge.
Sarri did not carry out his post-match media duties, sending assistant coach Gianfranco Zola to fill in for him instead.
Zola told reporters at the time that Sarri had sought to get his players out of the scuffle but the referee had "misinterpreted" his intentions and that the Chelsea manager had been offended by a comment from the Burnley bench.
"Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Chelsea manager has until 1700 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge, the governing body added.
The Chelsea coach was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend after becoming embroiled in a scuffle amongst players on the touchline in the dying moments of the game at Stamford Bridge.
Sarri did not carry out his post-match media duties, sending assistant coach Gianfranco Zola to fill in for him instead.
Zola told reporters at the time that Sarri had sought to get his players out of the scuffle but the referee had "misinterpreted" his intentions and that the Chelsea manager had been offended by a comment from the Burnley bench.
"Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Chelsea manager has until 1700 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge, the governing body added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan and Disha Patani will Make You Groove on Bharat's 'Slow Motion', See Teaser
- Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
- 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Mangalsutra in New Plane Selfie
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results