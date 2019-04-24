Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Charged with Misconduct During Match vs Burnley

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was embroiled in a scuffle towards the end of Chelsea 2-2 draw with Burnley and also did not carry out his post-match media duties.

Reuters

Updated:April 24, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Charged with Misconduct During Match vs Burnley
Maurizio Sarri has until 5pm GMT on Friday to respond to the charge. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct for his behaviour during Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley, the English Football Association said.

The Chelsea coach was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend after becoming embroiled in a scuffle amongst players on the touchline in the dying moments of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri did not carry out his post-match media duties, sending assistant coach Gianfranco Zola to fill in for him instead.

Zola told reporters at the time that Sarri had sought to get his players out of the scuffle but the referee had "misinterpreted" his intentions and that the Chelsea manager had been offended by a comment from the Burnley bench.

"Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley," the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Chelsea manager has until 1700 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge, the governing body added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram