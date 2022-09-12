Chelsea New Manager Graham Potter Asks for Forgiveness From Brighton Fans in Heartfelt Letter

Graham Potter wrote a heartfelt open letter, seeking forgiveness from Brighton and Hove Albion fans after leaving the Premier League club for a stint with Chelsea.

The newly appointed Chelsea manager, Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked last week after the blues lost a Champions League match to Dinamo Zagreb.

After signing a 5-year deal with Chelsea, Potter wrote for his Brighton fans to understand the reason behind his move to Stamford Bridge.

“This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career.” Potter said in the letter published on Brighton’s website.

“I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept.

“I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you,” he added.

“I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity.”

Potter is known for his leadership as he created wonders by leading Brighton to their best-ever top-flight finish – 9 in the 2021-22 season. He then signed off from Brighton on a high note as they ended up at number 4 defeated on the Premier League table, defeating Leicester City 5-2.

Before leaving the club, he thanked the club’s top officials as well and wished his successor all the best, stating that they’ll be going to work with one of the most co-operative and understanding managements in world football.

“To my successor, whoever that may be, I would say, ‘congratulations’. You’ll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad, supported by a great chairman and board,” he added.

Potter will make debut for Chelsea on September 14 when the Blues will take on RB Salzburg in their Champions League match after their fixture against Fulham was postponed due to The Queen’s death.

