Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Plans Luxurious Locker Room Upgrade

Chelsea are having a torrid time on the football pitch. The Blues recently registered their second successive defeat in all competitions. Reports, however, suggest co-owner Todd Boehly is looking to splurge on a luxurious locker room despite his team’s horrendous form on the pitch. Under-fire manager Graham Potter is overseeing a multi-million-pound upgrade of their Surrey training complex as Chelsea owners seek to add a more relaxing feel to their training centre.

Chelsea’s training centre currently boasts of a comfy lounge area, gym, pool and a rehab centre.The co-owners want the whole area to be more plush so that the players feel pampered and relaxed when they come to work. The costly overhaul will be carried out by specialist interior designers and will involve decorating the walls with motivational phrases.

The new players’ lounge will feature soft furnishings and possibly even video games.

Chelsea’s woes have continued on the field despite their lavish spending in the January transfer window. Chelsea, currently languishing at the 10th position on the table, spent a record £106.8million for midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues also bought Shakhtar Donetsk’s winger Mykhailo Mudryk in an £88.5million deal.

Despite their total spending spree of £326million, Chelsea have not been able to come up with the results. They have won just two of their 11 games since the World Cup. Chelsea were stunned by Premier League’s bottom club Southampton at Stamford Bridge last week. James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick, a curling effort over the Chelsea wall, left the club reeling by the end of first-half stoppage time.

Graham Potter made a double substitution at half-time with Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana replacing Kalidou Koulibaly and David Datro Fofana. Even Sterling and Fofana couldn’t change the course of the match. Fans are wondering how Chelsea failed to find the net against a side that had managed just one clean sheet in the Premier League all season. Potter is under tremendous pressure ahead of the derby against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The ex-Brighton boss will hope that his team steps up against the formidable Tottenham side.

Read all the Latest Sports News here