Chelsea football club sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel after club’s third defeat in seven games in all competitions this season. The club also received a shock defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday (September 6).

The prominent football club announced the news through their official Twitter handle, as they posted a picture of Tuchel and captioned it as, ‘Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel.’

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

However, club’s official site read, “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

Tuchel was appointed as the head coach in 2021 and had won the Champions League in his debut season. However, the club had a shaky journey this year with the lowest of mark touched in yesterday’s match against Zagreb.

Though Chelsea have sacked Tuchel, they did mention that, “Chelsea coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”

The name of the new head coach hasn’t been revealed yet but they might announce it before club’s match against Fulham on Saturday (September 10).

In the last match against Zagreb, Tuchel was seen disappointed with the team’s performance and had said,

“We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be

“So it’s on me, it’s on us, we need to find solutions.”

He further added, “At the moment, everything is missing, [there is] too much to analyse. I’m a part of it. I am angry at myself, I am angry at our performance. I didn’t see it coming.

“We need to be much better. We are not finished, we are not happy but I thought we were on a good way. I am surprised by this performance.”

He also mentioned that there is lack of hunger and intensity which is why the team had lost games in the past.

“I don’t know where this performance comes from. It’s a lack of hunger, intensity, a lack of determination to win duels, to actually do things on the highest level.

“You cannot expect to win games, not in the Premier League or Champions League. We are not where we want to be.”

Chelsea are now sixth in the Premier League table after three wins, one draw and two defeats in their opening six matches.

Tuchel is however the second Premier League manager to be fired this season after Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker last week.

