Chelsea Say Ex-boss Gianluca Vialli Given All-clear in Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Gianluca Vialli (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from doctors following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

  Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from doctors following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer, the Premier League club said on Monday.

It was the former Italy and Juventus striker's second bout with the deadly disease, having announced in November 2018 that he had recovered from a secret year-long cancer fight.

"Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Amazing news," Chelsea said on Twitter.

Vialli, 55, made his name at Sampdoria before spending four years at Juventus where he won the Champions League in 1996.

He then joined Chelsea, scoring 48 goals in 78 appearances for the London club before becoming their manager.

