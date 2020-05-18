Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Arrested After Woman Visiting Him Calls Police and Ambulance

Chelsea's rising star Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested in the wee hours on Monday while he was breaking the lockdown regulations in place due to coronavirus with a woman he met online.

Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for coronavirus in March and now, as Premier League prepares for a return following the example of Germany, he has breached the rules.

The 19-year-old was arrested by the police from his West London penthouse after the woman rang police and an ambulance, the Sun reported.

The report says that Hudson-Odoi had apparently asked the woman to visit him wearing a lingerie.

Hudson-Odoi reportedly met the woman on social media on Saturday and then invited her to his penthouse. For the duration they interacted online, the two are said to have exchanged flirty messages that indicated they were to have "fun" together.

The report also said that the woman showed the Chelsea star a selection of her photographs in raunchy outfits.

Hudson-Odoi reportedly sent a car to collect the woman to get her to his penthouse but the woman later called the ambulance and the police.

The woman was taken to the hospital by the paramedics as she complained of being unwell.

One of Hudson-Odoi's neighbour said the woman arrived at the building at about 8PM on Saturday, the Sun reported him as saying.

"She looked very glamorous, like the sort of girl you'd see on Love Island.

"She had very posh Louis Vuitton luggage with her," the Sun quoted the neighbour as saying.

Earlier, Manchester City star Kyle Walker had broken lockdown rules as he paid two prostitutes to visit him at his home and is facing disciplinary action from the club for the same.

The defender had later apologised for "letting down" his fans and family.