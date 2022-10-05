Chelsea vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has not been a fruitful Champions League campaign for Chelsea so far this season. The London giants have not been able to secure a victory yet after playing two matches. Chelsea will now be in action against Italian side AC Milan on Thursday. The match between Chelsea and AC Milan will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea will come into the fixture after bagging just a point against FC Red Bull Salzburg in their last Champions League clash. The English football club are currently languishing at the bottom of their Champions League group with just a point from two matches.

AC Milan, on the other hand, clinched a convincing 3-1 victory against Dinamo Zagreb in their last Champions League encounter.

Ahead of the Champions League match between Chelsea and AC Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) and AC Milan (MIL) be played?

The Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) and AC Milan (MIL) will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match Chelsea (CHE) vs AC Milan (MIL) be played?

The Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) and AC Milan (MIL) will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Champions League match Chelsea (CHE) vs AC Milan (MIL) begin?

The Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) and AC Milan (MIL) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs AC Milan (MIL) Champions League match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs AC Milan (MIL) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs AC Milan (MIL) Champions League match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs AC Milan (MIL) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

