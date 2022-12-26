Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The FIFA World Cup break could not have come at a better time for Chelsea. The London giants endured a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their last Premier League fixture ahead of the Qatar World Cup. Graham Potter’s men have not been able to register a win in their last five Premier League matches. Moreover, Chelsea failed to find the back of the net even once, in their last three Premier League games.

The Blues will look to regain their momentum as they are all set to be back in action on Tuesday. In their next match, Chelsea will be up against Bournemouth at the Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, finished the first half of the season on a promising note after ending their five-match winless streak. Garry O’Neil’s men clinched a much-needed 3-0 win over Everton before entering the FIFA World Cup break.

Bournemouth currently find themselves at the 14th spot in the Premier League points table.

Ahead of Tuesday’s EPL match between Chelsea and Bournemouth; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will take place on December 27, Monday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Bournemouth be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Bournemouth begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Bournemouth EPL match?

Chelsea vs Bournemouth EPL 2022-23 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth EPL match?

Chelsea vs Bournemouth EPL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trveoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lewis Hall, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Travers, Adam Smith, Jack Stephens, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura, Ben Pearson, Lewis Cook, Joe Rothwell, Philip Billing, Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke

