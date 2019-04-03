Chelsea is set to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday night with an aim to make it back into the top four of the league table.Chelsea is currently on the sixth spot in the league table with 60 points. With a win on Wednesday, they can take the fourth spot with 63 points and will stay behind Arsenal, who has a better goal difference.The focus of the match is set to be on Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri who faced hostile treatment from the club’s fans in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Cardiff last week.Sarri has been criticised for his rigidity and non-flexibility in terms of his formations and tactics.Ahead of the match, Sarri had said that Callum Hudson-Odoi, who received his first England start in last month's international break, might make it to the squad against Brighton."He is ready to play, probably he will start tomorrow (Wednesday) or in the next match," Sarri had told reporters ahead of Brighton's visit on Wednesday.For Brighton, it is all about survival in the top flight as of now. Brighton is currently positioned at the 15th spot in the league table. With Fulham and Huddersfield already relegated, there is one spot left in the relegation zone, which is currently occupied by Cardiff.However, Brighton is just five points ahead of Cardiff at the moment and every point from here on will be useful.Chelsea has never lost a game against Brighton and on top of that Brighton has not even been able to score against Chelsea in all of its four away games in all competitions.Chelsea vs Brighton will be live streamed on Hotstar in India in the premium category, so only the paid subscribers will be able to watch the stream.The match is slated for 12.15am IST start.Sarri had rested Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante for their previous match against Cardiff and with the kind of performance the team put up them, the two are likely to make it back into the team. Also Sarri said ahead of the match that Alonso might miss with injury.Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley; Willian, Eden Hazard, Callum Hudson-OdoiBrighton is still expected to be without Florin Andone and Pascal Gross as they are struggling with a groin and hamstring injury, respectively.Mathew Ryan; Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Bernardo; Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Yves Bissouma; Anthony Knockaert, Glenn Murray, Solly MarchBeat Cardiff City 2-1Lost to Everton 2-0Drew with Wolves 1-1Beat Fulham 2-1Beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0Lost to Southampton 1-0Beat Crystal Palace 2-1Beat Huddersfield Town 1-0Lost to Leicester City 2-1Lost to Burnley 3-1