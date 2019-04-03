English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
Chelsea take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League match on Wednesday. Here is the preview, live streaming options and predicted XI.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was booed by the club's fans in the team's win over Cardiff last week. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Chelsea is set to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday night with an aim to make it back into the top four of the league table.
Chelsea is currently on the sixth spot in the league table with 60 points. With a win on Wednesday, they can take the fourth spot with 63 points and will stay behind Arsenal, who has a better goal difference.
The focus of the match is set to be on Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri who faced hostile treatment from the club’s fans in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Cardiff last week.
Sarri has been criticised for his rigidity and non-flexibility in terms of his formations and tactics.
Ahead of the match, Sarri had said that Callum Hudson-Odoi, who received his first England start in last month's international break, might make it to the squad against Brighton.
"He is ready to play, probably he will start tomorrow (Wednesday) or in the next match," Sarri had told reporters ahead of Brighton's visit on Wednesday.
For Brighton, it is all about survival in the top flight as of now. Brighton is currently positioned at the 15th spot in the league table. With Fulham and Huddersfield already relegated, there is one spot left in the relegation zone, which is currently occupied by Cardiff.
However, Brighton is just five points ahead of Cardiff at the moment and every point from here on will be useful.
Chelsea has never lost a game against Brighton and on top of that Brighton has not even been able to score against Chelsea in all of its four away games in all competitions.
LIVE STREAM
Chelsea vs Brighton will be live streamed on Hotstar in India in the premium category, so only the paid subscribers will be able to watch the stream.
The match is slated for 12.15am IST start.
PREDICTIONS
Sarri had rested Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante for their previous match against Cardiff and with the kind of performance the team put up them, the two are likely to make it back into the team. Also Sarri said ahead of the match that Alonso might miss with injury.
Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley; Willian, Eden Hazard, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Brighton is still expected to be without Florin Andone and Pascal Gross as they are struggling with a groin and hamstring injury, respectively.
Brighton XI: Mathew Ryan; Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Bernardo; Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Yves Bissouma; Anthony Knockaert, Glenn Murray, Solly March
LAST 5 RESULTS
Chelsea:
Beat Cardiff City 2-1
Lost to Everton 2-0
Drew with Wolves 1-1
Beat Fulham 2-1
Beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0
Brighton:
Lost to Southampton 1-0
Beat Crystal Palace 2-1
Beat Huddersfield Town 1-0
Lost to Leicester City 2-1
Lost to Burnley 3-1
Chelsea is currently on the sixth spot in the league table with 60 points. With a win on Wednesday, they can take the fourth spot with 63 points and will stay behind Arsenal, who has a better goal difference.
The focus of the match is set to be on Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri who faced hostile treatment from the club’s fans in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Cardiff last week.
Sarri has been criticised for his rigidity and non-flexibility in terms of his formations and tactics.
Ahead of the match, Sarri had said that Callum Hudson-Odoi, who received his first England start in last month's international break, might make it to the squad against Brighton.
"He is ready to play, probably he will start tomorrow (Wednesday) or in the next match," Sarri had told reporters ahead of Brighton's visit on Wednesday.
For Brighton, it is all about survival in the top flight as of now. Brighton is currently positioned at the 15th spot in the league table. With Fulham and Huddersfield already relegated, there is one spot left in the relegation zone, which is currently occupied by Cardiff.
However, Brighton is just five points ahead of Cardiff at the moment and every point from here on will be useful.
Chelsea has never lost a game against Brighton and on top of that Brighton has not even been able to score against Chelsea in all of its four away games in all competitions.
LIVE STREAM
Chelsea vs Brighton will be live streamed on Hotstar in India in the premium category, so only the paid subscribers will be able to watch the stream.
The match is slated for 12.15am IST start.
PREDICTIONS
Sarri had rested Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante for their previous match against Cardiff and with the kind of performance the team put up them, the two are likely to make it back into the team. Also Sarri said ahead of the match that Alonso might miss with injury.
Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley; Willian, Eden Hazard, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Brighton is still expected to be without Florin Andone and Pascal Gross as they are struggling with a groin and hamstring injury, respectively.
Brighton XI: Mathew Ryan; Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Bernardo; Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Yves Bissouma; Anthony Knockaert, Glenn Murray, Solly March
LAST 5 RESULTS
Chelsea:
Beat Cardiff City 2-1
Lost to Everton 2-0
Drew with Wolves 1-1
Beat Fulham 2-1
Beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0
Brighton:
Lost to Southampton 1-0
Beat Crystal Palace 2-1
Beat Huddersfield Town 1-0
Lost to Leicester City 2-1
Lost to Burnley 3-1
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moise Kean 50-50 to Blame For Racist Abuse Received, Says Juventus Teammate; Blasted on Social Media
- IPL 2019 | Wounded Mumbai Target Counterpunch Against Rampant Chennai
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MI vs CSK On Live TV Online
- Kerala Police Files Complaint Against Poster of Mohanlal’s Lucifer for Disrespecting Force
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results