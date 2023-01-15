Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming Premier League: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in an exciting London Derby in the English Premier League on Sunday. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge from 7:30 pm. Both teams are separated by just three points. While Crystal Palace are used to the middle of the table, Chelsea find themselves in uncharted territory.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea, which saw a change in ownership and management, are going through a horrific run of form. The Londoners have won just one of their last five matches. Chelsea lost three of these matches while the other one was a draw.

Chelsea sit at the 10th spot after playing 18 matches with 25 points. In the 2022-2023 EPL season, Chelsea have won just 7 matches so far. The Blues need to buck up if they want to compete for the European places but that will not be so easy.

Crystal Palace are in the 12th spot in the EPL table with 22 points. Palace have also won just two of their last five matches

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace ; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will take place on January 15, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Crystal Palace be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Crystal Palace begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp, Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew

