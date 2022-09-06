Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2022-23 season is well underway and Europe’s elite football competition returns to the forefront. In the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea kicks off their campaign with a trip to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, September 6.

While the Blues qualified for the Champions League after finishing in the top four of the Premier League, Dinamo had to fight it out through three qualifying rounds to secure their place among Europe’s elite.

In the domestic league, Chelsea has looked far from convincing in their opening fixtures. They had to dig deep against West Ham to come out victorious 2-1 in their last fixture of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel has a major headache in fixing his backline as they have already conceded nine goals in the Premier League.

Dinamo Zagreb are seen as the group’s underdogs, possibly because they had to get past Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad, and Glimt to enter the group stages for the first time since the 2019-20 season. However, this is a side that reached the 2020-21 Europa League quarter-finals, thumping clubs like West Ham United and Sevilla quite comfortably.

These two clubs will meet for the first time in their history, with Chelsea having never played a competitive match against their Croatian opponents.

Ahead of Wednesday’s UCL match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb will take place on September 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb be played?

The UCL match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb begin?

The match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb match?

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb UCL match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb UCL match?

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb UCL match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy (Gk), Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic (Gk), Stefan Ristovski, Josip Sutalo, Dino Peric, Robert Ljubicic, Dario Spikic, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, Orsic, Bruno Petkovic, Martin Baturina

