Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live?

Chelsea will look to collect maximum points when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge in Premier League on February 4. The Blues will want to avenge their 2-1 loss that was inflicted by Fulham earlier this month. Graham Potter’s side will also want a win against Fulham as they played out a goalless draw against Liverpool in their last League fixture.

Chelsea have been boosted by the returns of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana to training. It remains to be seen if any of them will start against Fulham on Saturday. On the other hand, Fulham will be looking to cause an upset against Chelsea in their own backyard. They will take heart from their 2-1 win over the Blues earlier this month.

Ahead of the match between Chelsea and Fulham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham will be played on February 4.

Where will the match between Chelsea and Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

At what time will the match between Chelsea and Fulham begin?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Chelsea and Fulham?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Chelsea and Fulham?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Fulham Probable Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic

