Chelsea vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Graham Potter had started his stint as Chelsea’s head coach on a positive note after winning the first three Premier League matches. However, Potter failed to carry forward the momentum and The Blues have now won only two of their last 15 games across all competitions. Chelsea’s last win came against Crystal Palace on January 15. In their next assignment, Chelsea will be up against Leeds United on Saturday. The Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Leeds United will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea now come into the game after winning their last five Premier League home matches against Leeds United. Moreover, the London giants have been unbeaten against Leeds United in their last six meetings at the Bridge.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are placed in the 17th position in the League standings. In their last Premier League match, Javi Garcia’s men got the better of Southampton by one goal to nil.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Leeds United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Leeds United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Leeds United will take place on March 4, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Leeds United be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Leeds United will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Leeds United begin?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Leeds United will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League match?

Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Junior Firpo, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford

