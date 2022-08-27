Chelsea vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Leeds United in their last Premier League fixture, Chelsea will aim to get their winning momentum back as they are set to face Leicester City on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST in Premier League. The match between Chelsea and Leicester City will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea, with just four points in their kitty, is currently placed at the 12th spot in the Premier League standings. Their solitary win of the new Premier League season occurred against Everton.

Leicester City, on the other hand, come into the fixture after suffering a 1-2 defeat against Southampton in their last Premier League match. Leicester City will be aiming for their first win of the new Premier League season when they will face Chelsea today.

With just one draw from three matches, Leicester City currently finds themselves in the 19th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Chelsea and Leicester City here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will take place on August 27, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) begin?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.



Chelsea vs Leicester City Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Luke Thomas, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

