Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022 Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool will aim to secure their second trophy of the season as they are set to take on Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday. The final match of the FA Cup will be held at the Wembley Stadium.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

On the other hand, Chelsea will be determined to avenge their 2022 League Cup final defeat against Liverpool, when they will take on Jurgen Klopp’s men in the FA Cup final. A victory in the FA Cup will certainly help Liverpool in chasing their dream of securing a quadruple.

Liverpool are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 29. Jurgen Klopp’s men are also very much alive in the Premier League title race. Currently, they are in the second spot in the Premier League standings and just three points behind defending champions Manchester City.

Ahead of the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

When will the FA Cup 2022 final match between Chelsea (CHE) and Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The FA Cup 2022 final match between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place on May 14, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup 2022 final match Chelsea (CHE) vs Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The match between Chelsea (CHE) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will the FA Cup 2022 final match Chelsea (CHE) vs Liverpool (LIV) begin?

The match between Chelsea (CHE) and Liverpool (LIV) will begin at 9:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs Liverpool (LIV) match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Liverpool (LIV) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs Liverpool (LIV) match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Liverpool (LIV) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Reece James, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.