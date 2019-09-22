Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Telecast, Timings in India

Liverpool are the Premier League leaders at the moment, having had a perfect start to the 2019-20 campaign. Chelsea, on the other hand, sit ninth in the standings. The two face each other at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea has conceded on average more than two goals a game under new manager Frank Lampard this season, and the team's fragile defense will be tested this weekend by the most devastating front three in the Premier League.

Liverpool arrives at Stamford Bridge on a run of five straight wins to open the campaign, giving it a five-point lead — the biggest cushion after five games in Premier League history.

With its usually solid defense keeping only one clean sheet so far, Liverpool is relying on the free-scoring attack of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to maintain the team's winning streak. They have combined to score 10 of Liverpool's 15 goals so far.

Chelsea has conceded 11 goals in five league games — the same number the team has scored — with Lampard still trying to find the right balance between defense and attack. A 5-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers was typical of Chelsea's rather chaotic start to the season.

