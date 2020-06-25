Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming | The Friday fixture of Premier League 2019-20 will see a tough clash between two teams who are in the top four. Chelsea will welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on June 26 to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who resumed their season with a fantastic 2-1 win over Aston Villa, will look to carry on their winning run in the upcoming home fixture. On the other hand, Man City, who had a thumping 5-0 win over Burnley FC, will be eyeing to make it their third successive win. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester City will kick off at 12:45 am.

With 63 points from 30 games, the Sky Blues are second in the league table. Meanwhile, Chelsea have 51 points from 30 outings.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager, has stated that there are no fresh injuries. Jorginho has returned to the side after serving suspension.

Pep Guoardilo-led City will be without Sergio Aguero in their away fixture.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Manchester City:

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Chelsea:

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Chelsea vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will roll out the carpet for Manchester City at 10:30 pm on Thursday, June 25. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at St.Mary’s Stadium. The Premier League Chelsea vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Chelsea vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India