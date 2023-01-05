Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City Live?

Chelsea will battle it out against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Friday. The Blues were subdued to a surprising draw against Nottingham Forest in their last encounter. Despite taking the lead early in the game, Graham Potter’s men couldn’t hold on to their slender lead as Serge Aurier brought Nottingham on level terms in the 63rd minute.

The London-based club have struggled this season with injury issues. Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 25 points from 16 games so far. Potter enjoyed a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge, but his team has been inconsistent recently.

Manchester City on the other hand are second in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s men have set high standards in the past few seasons. The Manchester-based club currently trail League leaders Arsenal by seven points.

Erling Haaland seems unstoppable at the moment scoring goals for fun. Chelsea will have to be wary of the threat from the Norwegian striker as Manchester City would favour their chances going into this fixture.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be played on January 6, Friday.

Where will the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.

At what time will the Premier League match Chelsea vs Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Chelsea Probable Starting XI: Kepa, C Azpilicueta, T Silva, K Koulibaly, M Cucurella, Jorginho, M Kovacic, M Mount, H Ziyech, K Havertz, R Sterling.

Manchester City Probable Starting XI: Ederson, J Cancelo, J Stones, M Akanji, N Ake, Rodri, K De Bruyne, I Gundogan, R Mahrez, E Haaland, P Foden.

Read all the Latest Sports News here