Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It is still too early talk about the Champions League qualification but the Premier League top-four race has already started to intensify in the month of October. Manchester United will be aiming to dethrone Chelsea and reclaim the fourth spot in the Premier League standings as the two English giants are set to face each other on Saturday. The match between Chelsea and Manchester United will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Fifth-placed Manchester United will come into the fixture after securing a convincing 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League match. Erik ten Hag’s men have till now claimed 19 points after playing 10 Premier League matches.

Chelsea, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw against Brentford in their last domestic League encounter. However, the Blues will be aiming to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they will be facing Manchester United on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Manchester United (MUN) will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Manchester United (MUN) begin?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and Manchester United (MUN) will begin at 10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Manchester United (MUN) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea (CHE) vs Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Armando Broja

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

