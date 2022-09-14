Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After enduring a shocking defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb, European giants Chelsea will now be aiming for their first Champions League win of this season. Chelsea, in their second Champions League fixture, will be up against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday. The match between Chelsea and RB Salzburg will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

All eyes will be on Graham Potter as the new Chelsea manager will take charge of his side for the first time in the Champions League encounter against RB Salzburg. Potter was appointed as the new manager after Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel last week.

ALSO READ| Real Madrid Make 13 Million Euros Profit at The close of 2021-22 Season

RB Salzburg, on the other hand, come into the fixture after clinching 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Their Swiss striker Noah Okafor scored in the 28th minute to earn a lead for his side. Though, it did not last too long after they conceded an equaliser 12 minutes later.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between Chelsea and RB Salzburg; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and RB Salzburg will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and RB Salzburg will take place on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs RB Salzburg be played?

The Champions League match between Chelsea and RB Salzburg will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs RB Salzburg begin?

The Champions League match between Chelsea and RB Salzburg will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League match?

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League match?

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

RB Salzburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Philipp Kohn, Amar Dedic, Bernardo, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andreas Ulmer, Nicolas Capaldo, Nicolas Seiwald, Maurits Kjaergaard, Dijon Kameri, Fernando, Noah Okafor

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here