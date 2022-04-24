Chelsea vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways when they face West Ham United in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday at the Stamford Bridge.

In their last match, Chelsea had to concede a humiliating 2-4 defeat against their London rivals Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel’s men are presently in the third spot in the Premier League standings. Chelsea have bagged 62 points after playing 31 matches.

West Ham, on the other hand, will aim to finish their two-match winless streak in the Premier League when they face city-rivals Chelsea. In their last Premier League encounter, West Ham had conceded a 2-0 defeat against Brentford.

Ahead of the EPL match between Chelsea and West Ham, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) will take place on April 24, Sunday.

Where will the EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) be played?

The match between Chelsea and West Ham will be played at the Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) begin?

The match between Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU)?

Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) match?

Chelsea and West Ham match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chelsea (CHE) and West Ham (WHU) Possible Staring XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcus Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

