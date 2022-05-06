Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After tasting defeat against Everton last weekend, Chelsea will be aiming to emerge victorious in the next English Premier League encounter against Wolves on Saturday. It helps that the match will be played at Stamford Bridge, the London club’s homeground.

In their last Premier League fixture, the Blues had to suffer a 1-0 away defeat against Everton. Thomas Tuchel’s men are currently placed in the third spot on the points table with 66 points from 34 matches.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Wolves will have their own ambitions set when they will take on Chelsea on Friday. Bruno Lage’s men still have a chance to seal their berth for next season’s European competition and they will be desperate to clinch the full three points against Chelsea. Wolves come into the fixture after suffering a 0-3 defeat against Crystal Palace. Although, the Wolves have so far done a formidable job after managing to win 15 of their 34 Premier League matches.

Ahead of tomorrow’s EPL match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2021-22 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) be played?

The match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the EPL match Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) begin?

The match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Willy Boly, Conor Cody, Romain Saiss, Jonny, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Nouri, Fabio Silva, Hee-Chan Hwang,

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.