Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Says Police Will Take No Further Action on Rape Allegation

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Image: Reuters)

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was arrested after an argument with a woman and accused of raping her, will not face any further action from the Police.

  Reuters
  Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.

The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared," Callum Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action."


Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action."

Chelsea have made no comment on the incident.

