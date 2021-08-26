If reports are to be believed, Chelsea star Jorginho is set to be crowned UEFA’s Player of Year on Thursday. The Italian was nominated alongside teammate N’Golo Kante and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the top award. While the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi were overlooked this year, the Premier League trio got UEFA’s nod and now reports are strife with the Italian bagging the highly coveted trophy this season. Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling were also in the contention, but they were not shortlisted for the award.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Jorginho, who had a sensational campaign in Europe last season, will be named the winner at Thursday’s Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey. The Italian has had superb campaigns for both club and country, he first played an instrumental role in helping Chelsea claim Champions League glory against all odds. The 29-year-old got even better as he played a crucial role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, after playing in every match.

In the process, the midfield specialist became only the 10th player in history to win both the Euros and Champions League in the same year. He is now reportedly set to bag the best player in the Champions League for last season. After securing a European treble, it will certainly boost his chance for another individual recognition — the prestigious Ballon d’Or later this year.

Jorginho has also been hotly tipped by former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri for football’s individual top prize. If that happens, the Italian will join the likes of Luka Mordic, Messi and Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the works of planning a reward for their star midfielder by drawing up a new long-term contract, the Daily Mail reported. The report also cited that the club’s management are expected to sit down with Jorginho and his representatives in the coming months to propose a new contract.

