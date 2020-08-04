FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chelsea's Pedro Undergoes Surgery for Shoulder Injury Sustained During FA Cup Final

Pedro (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Pedro (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea winger Pedro underwent a surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in FA Cup final

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
Share this:

Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro has had surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal, the 33-year-old said on Tuesday.

Pedro had replaced forward Christian Pulisic in the game which Chelsea lost 2-1, after the American, who scored in the first half, pulled up with a hamstring problem.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support," Pedro said on Instagram.

Pedro, whose Chelsea deal expires at the end of the month, has reportedly agreed a move to Italian Serie A side AS Roma on a free trans

Loading