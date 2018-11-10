English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chelsea's Ross Barkley Fears Hostile Reception Against Everton
Chelsea sit second in the Premier League two points behind leaders Manchester City as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.
Chelsea sit second in the Premier League two points behind leaders Manchester City as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.
Loading...
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is braced for a hostile reception when his old club Everton visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Barkley left Everton to join Chelsea in January after 13 years at Goodison Park and this weekend faces the Toffees for the first time since that controversial move.
The 24-year-old did not play for Everton in the last seven months of his time on Merseyside due to a hamstring problem and eventually moved to Chelsea in a cut-price £15 million ($19 million) deal.
With his contract winding down, Barkley had initially been linked with Tottenham before the Chelsea switch and his desire to further his career away from Everton, combined with the protracted nature of the transfer, soured his time with Toffees fans.
Barkley expects those Everton supporters to make their feelings known when he comes face to face with them in west London, but although he admits it will be a "strange" experience he is determined not to be intimidated.
"I don't think the reception will be the best," Barkley told the Evening Standard.
"I'm not nervous, I'm excited to play against my former club and team-mates. I understand how some of them play, so that could be an advantage for me.
"On the day I might get a few nerves as it will feel a bit strange. I'm looking forward to catching up with some of the staff there who I used to get on really well with."
After struggling to break into the Chelsea team under previous boss Antonio Conte last season, Barkley has impressed new manager Maurizio Sarri.
The England international has become a regular under Sarri, scoring three goals in his last five Chelsea appearances.
"I was approaching 25 and I felt looking back I could have improved a lot more (at Everton)," Barkley said.
"At Chelsea I knew I'd improve a lot quicker around better players, world-class players."
Sarri must decide whether to use Alvaro Morata up front after the Spain forward's brace in last weekend's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.
The Italian described Morata as "fragile" after some diffident performances this term and Sarri could keep faith with Olivier Giroud, who ended a six-month barren streak with the decisive strike in Chelsea's 1-0 Europa League win at BATE Borisov on Thursday.
France striker Giroud quipped he contemplated seeking religious help, prior to ending a run of 794 minutes without a Chelsea goal.
"It's true I've been looking forward to it. I kept working hard in training, kept the faith. I always score goals," Giroud said.
"At the end of the day it has to come back. I didn't know when, but I'm glad.
"I'm happy for the team and for myself I hope I will have the opportunity to score more.
"I was thinking shall I see a priest or something like that? No, I'm joking."
Sarri was not satisfied with Chelsea's lethargic performance at BATE, despite sealing qualification for the knockout stages with two matches to spare, and is likely to restore rested defenders David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso.
Chelsea sit second in the Premier League two points behind leaders Manchester City as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.
"Everything is not perfect, but we work on it," Giroud said.
Barkley left Everton to join Chelsea in January after 13 years at Goodison Park and this weekend faces the Toffees for the first time since that controversial move.
The 24-year-old did not play for Everton in the last seven months of his time on Merseyside due to a hamstring problem and eventually moved to Chelsea in a cut-price £15 million ($19 million) deal.
With his contract winding down, Barkley had initially been linked with Tottenham before the Chelsea switch and his desire to further his career away from Everton, combined with the protracted nature of the transfer, soured his time with Toffees fans.
Barkley expects those Everton supporters to make their feelings known when he comes face to face with them in west London, but although he admits it will be a "strange" experience he is determined not to be intimidated.
"I don't think the reception will be the best," Barkley told the Evening Standard.
"I'm not nervous, I'm excited to play against my former club and team-mates. I understand how some of them play, so that could be an advantage for me.
"On the day I might get a few nerves as it will feel a bit strange. I'm looking forward to catching up with some of the staff there who I used to get on really well with."
After struggling to break into the Chelsea team under previous boss Antonio Conte last season, Barkley has impressed new manager Maurizio Sarri.
The England international has become a regular under Sarri, scoring three goals in his last five Chelsea appearances.
"I was approaching 25 and I felt looking back I could have improved a lot more (at Everton)," Barkley said.
"At Chelsea I knew I'd improve a lot quicker around better players, world-class players."
Sarri must decide whether to use Alvaro Morata up front after the Spain forward's brace in last weekend's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.
The Italian described Morata as "fragile" after some diffident performances this term and Sarri could keep faith with Olivier Giroud, who ended a six-month barren streak with the decisive strike in Chelsea's 1-0 Europa League win at BATE Borisov on Thursday.
France striker Giroud quipped he contemplated seeking religious help, prior to ending a run of 794 minutes without a Chelsea goal.
"It's true I've been looking forward to it. I kept working hard in training, kept the faith. I always score goals," Giroud said.
"At the end of the day it has to come back. I didn't know when, but I'm glad.
"I'm happy for the team and for myself I hope I will have the opportunity to score more.
"I was thinking shall I see a priest or something like that? No, I'm joking."
Sarri was not satisfied with Chelsea's lethargic performance at BATE, despite sealing qualification for the knockout stages with two matches to spare, and is likely to restore rested defenders David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso.
Chelsea sit second in the Premier League two points behind leaders Manchester City as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.
"Everything is not perfect, but we work on it," Giroud said.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith, AB de Villiers Say No to Pakistan Leg of PSL 2019
- Wonder Woman 1984: Robin Wright Reveals How She Will Return to the DC Film
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...