Chennai City FC Extend Lead With Win Over Neroca FC
Coimbatore: I-League table toppers Chennai City FC extended their lead to a massive eight points over their closest rivals after a hard-fought 2-1 win at home against Manipur's Neroca FC on Saturday.
At the Nehru stadium, Chennai yet again rode on the performance of their Spanish recruits, with goals from centre-back Roberto Eslava and midfielder Nestor Jesus in either half to register their fifth win in six matches and remain unbeaten.
Neroca got one back from Singham Subhash Singh but it was not enough on the day.
The win takes Chennai to sixteen points from six games while Neroca remained in the sixth position with five points from a similar number of games.
Nestor Jesus, adjudged the Hero of the Match, registered his third goal of the campaign.
Both coaches, Akbar Nawas of Chennai and Manuel Fraile of Neroca, made two changes to the starting line-up from the previous game. For the hosts, Pravitto Raju played in place of Mashoor Shereef while for Neroca, Singham Subash Singh made his way back into the starting eleven at the expense of Paite.
Chennai's all-conquering Spaniards tried to impose themselves on the game and Nestor, after being caught in a couple of offside traps, showed his vision in the 13th minute with a wonderfully weighted long ball across the field for his countryman Sandro, but the latter's effort to penetrate failed.
However, the Spaniards were to strike a minute later, as they have throughout this season, to give the home side an early lead.
