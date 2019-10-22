Chennai City Lose to Malaysian Club Terengganu FC in Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup

New Delhi: Chennai City FC, I-League 2018-19 champions, suffered a 5-3 loss at the hands of Malaysian club Terengganu FC in their Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup opener at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Chennai City's defence was their undoing and the lack of game time and training showed in their play as they were unable to handle the movement of Terengganu forward Bruno Castanheiro, who scored four goals to win the match for his team.

With the schedule of I-League 2019-20 yet to be released, Chennai City FC have not had too many training session and the lack of cohesion in their defence was exposed by the pin-point passing from Terengganu.

Later in the day, Durand Cup winners Gokulam Kerala FC take on Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings.

Terengganu FC found the first goal as early as the fifth minute when the Chennai City FC was caught napping and Lee Tuck found midfielder Rahmat Makasuf, who slotted the ball home to give the lead to the Malaysian club. And just five minutes into their opener, the I-League champions were chasing the game.

After going a goal down, Chennai City started pushing bodies up front and started creating more and more chances with the Terangganu midfield looking increasingly unsure.

Even though Chennai started getting into the game, Teragganu stayed extremely dangerous up front with the Chennai defenders constantly having to be alert to intercept and pull off crucial blocks.

In the 28th minute, with Teragganu passing the ball near their goal. The keeper passed towards Tuck but Katsumi Yusi intercepted the ball and scored the equaliser for Chennai City.

Chennai then took the lead in the 34th minute when Mashoor took advantage of a defensive blunder from Terengganu. The keeper failed to make a routine collect close to the corner line and as the ball slipped away, Mashoor was at the right place at the right time and shot the ball into an empty net.

However, just four minutes later Teragganu shot right back to go level with Chennai. Rahmat fended off two Chennai defenders on the right of the box and played a perfect pass to the far corner where a diving Bruno Castanheira headed into the empty net.

In the 42nd minute, Pedro made a darting run into the box and he was about to go for goal, he went down appealing for a penalty but the referee waved it off. Replays showed that the defender had made a contact with the ball first but he had his leg stuck out as Pedro was looking to run away with the ball.

Just when it looked like the scoreboard would remain level at half time, Bruno got his second with a delightful chip over Nauzet to give Terengganu a lead.

The second half began with both teams keeping up with the open play, trying to stay on attack but it was Bruno once again who made the difference for the Malaysian club.

In the 65th minute, Bruno completed his hat-trick as he made another run behind the Chennai defence and found the back of the net with ease.

In the 71st minute, Nauzet pulled off a stunning save as Lee Tuck went for a powerful shot on target to keep Chennai just about alive.

However, his work was undone by his defence once more as Bruno scored his fourth goal of the evening in the 81st minute to put the game to bed. Once again, Bruno received a brilliant ball from the right and he made a perfect run behind the defence to connect with the ball and slot it home. No one from that defence of four was tracking Bruno.

Terengganu threatened the Chennai goal every now and then before Pedro Manzi scored off a penalty in the 87th minute to reduce the lead a bit. Chennai earned the penalty courtesy a handball offence and Pedro made no mistake from the spot but it came a little too late.

