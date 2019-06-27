Chennai City FC Receive Prize Money from AIFF for Winning I-League 2018-19

New Delhi: Chennai City Football Club have confirmed that they have received the prize money for winning the I-League 2018-19 from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), two days after reminding the federation of the dues.

On June 25, Chennai City FC had written to AIFF asking them for a special invitation to AIFF's Executive Committee Meeting on July 3 in New Delhi at the Football House in Dwarka.

Apart from asking for the invitation and speaking about the controversy surrounding Indian football, Chennai City FC had also reminded the federation that they were yet to receive the prize money for becoming the I-League champions.

On Thursday, Chennai City FC wrote back to AIFF confirming that they have received the amount and expressed their "gratitude for expediting the matter".

They further said that they will be looking forward to a positive reply regarding the invitation request as well.

Here is the full text of the Chennai City FC letter:

To:

Mr. Kushal Das

General Secretary

All India Football Federation

New Delhi

Dear Sir,

SUB: RECEIPT OF PRIZE MONEY FOR I-LEAGUE 2018-19 SEASON

We, Chennai City Football Club write to you today in continuation of our earlier letter dated 25th June 2019.

We wish to confirm that today, we have received from the All Idia Football Federation, the prize money for winning the I-League 2018-19 season.

We wish to express our gratitude to your office and the National Federation for expediting the matter and we look forward to your positive reply with regard to the subject matter as per our letter dated 25th June 2019.

Thanking You

Yours Truly,

Sudhir Menon

For Chennai City Football Club

WHAT IS THE MATTER?

Chennai City FC joined seven other I-League clubs - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab FC, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala FC - on Tuesday questioning AIFF over the rumoured meeting where Indian Super League (ISL) will be announced as the top-division league, leading to the demotion of I-League.

The matter started bubbling after AIFF announced last year that Star Sports will not be broadcasting all the matches of the second half of I-League season 2018-19.

Furthermore in February this year, I-League clubs wrote to AIFF president Praful Patel seeking a meeting with him to discuss their future and their inhibitions regarding the functioning of FSDL.

The I-League clubs alleged that they had received no response from the AIFF and said they would not participate in the Super Cup if the president does not meet them.

After the threat, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das informed the I-League clubs that Patel will meet them between April 10-14 but that meeting never happened.

Upon receiving Das' response, the I-League clubs had demanded the restart of Super Cup from the qualifiers so that Minerva Punjab FC, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC, who had not played the qualifiers in protest would not suffer.

AIFF refused to do the same and seven I-League clubs, barring champions Chennai City FC, Real Kashmir and Indian Arrows, boycotted the Super Cup for which they have received hefty fines.

On Monday, the above-mentioned seven I-League clubs held a meeting in New Delhi after which they released a joint statement saying that they will not accept being told that "I-League will no longer be the TOP LEAGUE" and if AIFF takes such a decision in their Executive Committee meeting on July 3, 2019, they are ready to approach "Appropriate Courts for relief".

AIFF, in response, has stated that "it is very premature and unnecessary to pre-judge any action of the AIFF."

AIFF has further made it clear that the federation is in constant dialogue with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and world body FIFA over any decision being taken for Indian football.

AIFF in its statement also hinted at Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj's social media campaign against them, albiet without naming him, and called the move "vicious and malicious". AIFF then cautioned the clubs against any such activity. "We would like to caution the clubs to refrain from unnecessary accusations, and advice them to engage meaningfully for the betterment of Indian Football."