English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennaiyin FC Beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ISL
Defending champions Chennaiyin FC notched up a 2-1 win over table-toppers Bengaluru FC 2-1 for only their second victory in what has been a disastrous season in the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday.
Defending champions Chennaiyin FC notched up a 2-1 win over table-toppers Bengaluru FC 2-1 for only their second victory in what has been a disastrous season in the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday.
Loading...
Chennai: Defending champions Chennaiyin FC notched up a 2-1 win over table-toppers Bengaluru FC for only their second victory in what has been a disastrous season in the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday.
After taking a 2-0 lead into the lemon break, Chennaiyin held on tenaciously despite a strong fightback from Bengaluru FC to snap their five-match losing streak.
Bengaluru FC, last year's runner-up to Chennaiyin, remains on 31 points after 15 matches and will have to wait to seal a playoff berth.
Chennaiyin, on the other hand, took its tally to eight points from 15 games but remains at the bottom of the table.
In the first half, Chennaiyin appeared to recapture some of its old form as they found the back of the net twice in the space of 10 minutes to leave the crowd in raptures.
The home team started positively and attacked from the word go. Bengaluru FC grew into the game and were starting to threaten the Chennaiyin FC backline.
In the 32nd minute, Nishu Kumar was not effective in the backline and his sloppy touch fell into the path of Jeje Lalpekhlua, who shot home, to score his first goal in ISL in almost a year.
Chennaiyin FC did not stop there and kept attacking and two minutes before the half-time, Gregory Nelson doubled the lead when he headed Laldinliana Renthlei's cross into the BFC net.
Bengaluru FC reduced the lead in the 57th minute when star striker Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net. A cross by Xisco Hernandez was headed in by Chhetri even as the Chennaiyin defence faltered.
In the 69th minute, Miku fired one in from outside the box on the right, but could not beat Chennaiyin goalie Karanjit Singh.
Hernandez's attempt to score a probable equaliser in the stoppage time was thwarted by an alert Karanjit as the visitors went all out to level the match.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After taking a 2-0 lead into the lemon break, Chennaiyin held on tenaciously despite a strong fightback from Bengaluru FC to snap their five-match losing streak.
Bengaluru FC, last year's runner-up to Chennaiyin, remains on 31 points after 15 matches and will have to wait to seal a playoff berth.
Chennaiyin, on the other hand, took its tally to eight points from 15 games but remains at the bottom of the table.
In the first half, Chennaiyin appeared to recapture some of its old form as they found the back of the net twice in the space of 10 minutes to leave the crowd in raptures.
The home team started positively and attacked from the word go. Bengaluru FC grew into the game and were starting to threaten the Chennaiyin FC backline.
In the 32nd minute, Nishu Kumar was not effective in the backline and his sloppy touch fell into the path of Jeje Lalpekhlua, who shot home, to score his first goal in ISL in almost a year.
Chennaiyin FC did not stop there and kept attacking and two minutes before the half-time, Gregory Nelson doubled the lead when he headed Laldinliana Renthlei's cross into the BFC net.
Bengaluru FC reduced the lead in the 57th minute when star striker Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net. A cross by Xisco Hernandez was headed in by Chhetri even as the Chennaiyin defence faltered.
In the 69th minute, Miku fired one in from outside the box on the right, but could not beat Chennaiyin goalie Karanjit Singh.
Hernandez's attempt to score a probable equaliser in the stoppage time was thwarted by an alert Karanjit as the visitors went all out to level the match.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Screenplay of Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Be Part of Oscars Library
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results