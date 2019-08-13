Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chennaiyin FC Bid Farewell to Fan Favourite Mailson Alves

Brazilian Mailson Alves has played for Chennaiyin FC in three of the five seasons in the club's history.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Chennaiyin FC Bid Farewell to Fan Favourite Mailson Alves
File image of Mailson Alves. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Chennai: Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced it had parted ways with central defender Mailson Alves by mutual consent.

The Brazilian, captain for the 2018-19 season, leaves as a Chennaiyin legend, having played in three of the five seasons in the club's history, making a total of 56 appearances in all competitions and scoring eight goals in the process.

He had started in both the 2015 and 2017-18 ISL finals which Chennaiyin won against FC Goa and Bengaluru FC respectively, a press note said.

Mailson would be remembered for scoring from two first-half headers in the 3-2 win in the 2017-18 final. He is the only player to have scored twice in an ISL final so far and was the highest scoring defender in the league that campaign.

In the 2018-19 season, Mailson was appointed captain. Despite enduring a forgettable ISL campaign, he led CFC to the final of the 2018-19 Super Cup, which they lost 1-2 to FC Goa, with the Brazilian scoring against NorthEast United FC in the quarterfinals.

Mailson was also instrumental in keeping five clean sheets in the club's debut AFC Cup, also scoring in the clash against Nepal's Manang Marshyangdi Club at home.

"Mailson Alves lived and breathed Chennaiyin FC, giving it his all on the pitch. He truly made Chennai his home and was a thorough fan-favourite.

"He was a picture of aggression and commitment and all of us were fortunate to have him at the club. We wish him well for the future," the Chennaiyin FC co-owners said in a joint statement.

