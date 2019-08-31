Chennaiyin FC Complete Signing of Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, Retain Karanjit Singh as Coach

Chennai: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday confirmed the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Vishal Kaith for a long-term permanent contract.

Kaith joins the Chennaiyin FC from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee, after spending the previous three seasons at FC Pune City.

"A new chapter awaits in my career, with a champion club in Chennaiyin FC. Their rich history in the ISL made it a very easy decision for me to come here when the opportunity presented itself," said Kaith, who is currently in Goa with the Indian senior team ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"I am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies in the years to come. I believe in the coach's (John Gregory's) plans and I am certain Chennaiyin is the right destination for me to take my game and career to the next level."

Kaith, who hails from Rohru town in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, was initially spotted by the state-level football setup. He was then nurtured by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy from 2011 to 2014.

The 6'2 goalkeeper later joined I-League outfit Shillong Lajong and played there for three subsequent seasons, making a name for himself as a budding young custodian.

During his Lajong tenure, he also had a loan spell at FC Pune City for the 2016 ISL campaign. Kaith subsequently made his move to Pune permanent and was instrumental in FCPC reaching the 2017-18 ISL semis, contributing with seven clean sheets in 17 appearances that season.

"In Vishal (Kaith), we're adding a top modern-day goalkeeper to our ranks. He possesses all the qualities and potential to excel at the highest level. With his natural ability and quick reflexes, I am certain Vishal (Kaith) will provide healthy competition in our goalkeeping department as we collectively work towards achieving success in the coming campaign," said Head Coach John Gregory.

Kaith has progressed through the youth ranks and represented India at the U-16, U-19 and U-23 levels, also recently receiving call-ups to the senior national team squad.

At the 2018 SAFF Championships in which the India U-23s finished runners-up, he kept clean sheets against Sri Lanka and Maldives in the group games.

CFC's eighth summer signing will join the squad in Ahmedabad for pre-season following his duties with the Indian national team.

KARANJIT SINGH TO DOUBLE UP AS GOALKEEPING COACH

Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced that goalkeeper Karanjit Singh has signed a one-year contract extension with the ISL club. In addition to his goalkeeping duties, the 33-year-old will step into a new role as CFC goalkeeping coach for the upcoming season.

The club is entrusting him with the additional responsibility while acknowledging his technical acumen as a custodian and the crucial role he has played in their achievements over the years.

Having joined CFC in 2015, two-time ISL winner Karanjit will step into his fifth season with the club.

"I am very happy to continue with the Chennaiyin family, which has been a home away from home for me over the years. I am glad the club has entrusted me with the added responsibility of goalkeeping coach along with my primary goalkeeping duties, and I look forward to delivering on both fronts. The supporters can be rest assured that we will give our everything to help CFC taste success again," Karanjit said.

With 61 appearances in all competitions so far for CFC, the former India goalkeeper stood out in CFC's 2017-18 title winning campaign with seven clean sheets in 20 games, the highest that season.

Towards the latter part of the previous campaign, Karanjit came into his own with great performances in the Super Cup and AFC Cup matches.

Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC Twitter

CHENNAIYIN BID FAREWELL TO FRANCISCO FERNANDES

Chennaiyin FC on Saturday confirmed the departure of midfielder Francisco Fernandes from the club.

The 33-year-old Goan bids adieu as an Indian Super League title winner, having lifted the trophy with CFC in the 2017-18 season.

Francis made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for CFC over the two years, and was a versatile presence across midfield given his ability to fit seamlessly into any role.

The former India international brought bags of experience to the table, and was a worthy option for Head Coach John Gregory to have at his disposal.

"Francis is a terrific professional and I have to admit that he's always been one of my favourites. He was an absolute delight to work with over the two seasons he spent with us," said the Chennaiyin gaffer in a heartfelt parting message to Francis.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.