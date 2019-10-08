Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Chennaiyin FC, Gokulam Kerala FC Play Out Draw in Pre-season Match

Rafael Crivellaro scored for Chennaiyin FC and Andre Ettienne netted for Gokulam Kerala FC as they played out a 1-1 draw.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chennaiyin FC, Gokulam Kerala FC Play Out Draw in Pre-season Match
This was Chennaiyin FC's first outing after their pre-season camp in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar. (Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC)

Chennai: Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC and I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly here on Tuesday.

New signing Rafael Crivellaro gave CFC an early lead from the spot as Andre Ettienne leveled the scoreline for the visitors later in the first half.

This was CFC's first outing after their pre-season camp in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar.

Vishal Kaith started in goal with Edwin Vanspaul and Jerry Lalrinzuala as full-backs.

Eli Sabia and Lucian Goian were the central defenders as another new import in Masih Saighani started ahead of them in midfield.

CFC began brightly and earned an early penalty after some good interplay between Romanian Dragos Firtulescu and Edwin on the right.

The Romanian spotted Rafael's run into the box, only for the latter to be fouled before he took a shot.

Rafael stepped up himself and powered the ball past Gokulam keeper Ubaid CK.

Gokulam looked to hit back immediately and had two chances which fell to striker Henry Kisekka.

The Ugandan, however, shot wide on both occasions.

The visitors did draw level past the half hour mark, when another of their foreign players slotted home at the far post in the form of Andre Ettienne.

Both teams were unchanged at the break. However, the coaches did ring in the changes shortly afer in the searing afternoon Chennai heat.

Karanjit Singh replaced Vishal at the goal as youngsters Hendry Antonay, Remi and Deepak Tangri also came in along with Maltese forward Andre Schembri among others.

Score: Chennaiyin FC 1 [Rafael Crivellaro (P)] drew with Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Andre Ettienne).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram