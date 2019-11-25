Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes

Chennaiyin FC supporter group Supermachans were recently awarded for their contribution to various social causes, with the 'Youth For A Change Award' at TranStar 2019.

The Supermachans, supporters of Chennaiyin FC, had also won the 'Best Volunteer Award' at the Special Olympics International Football Championship that was held in Chennai.

From planting trees, beach cleanup drives, to organising screenings for orphans, Chennaiyin FC fans have had a busy year.

"We have also raised our voice for social and political issues through our banners, from 'Save Hakeem', 'Save All Sujith' to 'Save Syria' and stood in solidarity with those in despair. Have shared those photos as well," Supermachan Jenisha said.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Earlier in June of 2017, Supermachans planted saplings at Dazzling Stone Orphanage in Kundrathur, in their attempt to add more trees to the city that had lost a majority of its green cover during the cyclone Vardah. An origami session for the kids was also organised at the orphanage later that day.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Later that same month, they also cleaned the Marina beach along with 4000 other volunteers from various organisations in partnership with Chennai Trekking Club for the Chennai Coastal CleanUp.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC supporters from May of 2018, started an initiative to donate football gears to budding talents. Raman Vijayan invited Supermachans for a charity match with RVSS and donated 5 bags full of footballs, boots, jerseys. Seeni Mohaideen, owner of Sethu FC, sent a box full of brand new Cosco balls from Madurai. Club coach John Gregory also sent a box of jerseys, stockings and boots from England. The gear received was distributed to kids at an event conducted at St Paul's School.

The Tamil Nadu Women's team and the Tamil Nadu Cerebral Palsy team were also present and were felicitated with an 'achievers award' and a 'special achievers award' respectively.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Last season, Supermachans oragnised a crowdfund to get screening equipment and gifted brand new equipment to the Dazzling Stone Orphanage, where kids have since been watching every Chennaiyin FC match and Indian Football matches.

The Supermachans also joined hands with non-profit organization CanKids that promotes cancer awareness, its treatment and believes all children deserve a chance for a happy life.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.