Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennaiyin FC secured a promising start to the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after outclassing ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening fixture. Chennaiyin came from behind to secure a remarkable win against the Green and Maroon brigade in Kolkata on Monday. Thomas Brdaric’s men, in their next match, will be up against Bengaluru FC. The match between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru will be played on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, had to wait for 87 minutes to find a winner against NorthEast United FC. Bengaluru’s Brazilian defender Alan Costa scored the solitary goal of the match late in the game to earn the full three points for his side.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Petar Sliskovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Alan Costa, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Narayanan

