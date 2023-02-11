Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 12

Chennaiyin FC are set to take on East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both clubs are struggling in the second half of the table at the moment. The Chennai-based side have had a tough campaign this season, managing just four wins in 17 league games so far. They are winless in their last eight outings and would be hoping to put an end to that horrendous streak. They succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters in their last ISL fixture.

Similarly, East Bengal have also had a dismal season. They are currently ninth in the Indian Super League 2022-23 table with 16 points from 17 matches. Their last encounter was a high scoring 3-3 fixture against NorthEast United. East Bengal were close to winning the game but an 85th-minute equaliser from Imran Khan meant that both teams had to settle for a single point.

Both sides would be hoping to clinch a victory to restore some pride in a season that has been hugely disappointing for either team.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal be played?

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will be played on February 12, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal be played?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal begin?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdenasser El Khayati

Vice-Captain: Jerry Lalrinzuala

Suggested Playing XI for Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Kamaljit Singh

DEF: Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Jerry Lalrinzuala

MID: Abdenasser El Khayati, Naorem Singh, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Alex Lima

ST: Cleiton Silva, Petar Sliskovic

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal probable starting XI

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Gurmukh Singh, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Abdenasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Jake Jervis, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

