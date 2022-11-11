Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai City FC will look to carry forward their sensational five-match unbeaten streak when they resume their Indian Super League campaign on Saturday. In their next match, Mumbai City will face sixth-placed Chnnaiyin FC. The Indian Super League encounter between Chennaiyin and Mumbai City will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

It is still too early to talk about the championship but the Islanders have already established themselves as one of the prime contenders to lift the trophy this season. And with 10 goals to their name, Des Buckingham’s men are currently the joint-highest-scoring side in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City are currently placed in the third position with nine points in their kitty.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will aim to carry on the winning momentum when they will be in action on Saturday. In their last fixture, Thomas Brdaric’s men clinched a vital 0-1 away win over East Bengal FC.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Peter Sliskovic, Rahim Ali

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz

