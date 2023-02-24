Following months of action-packed football, the Indian Super League has almost reached a near end. The top five teams are battling to secure their berth in the knockout stage, while others aim to conclude their season with a proud victory. Chennaiyin FC will make their final appearance in the ISL this year on February 24 when they take on Northeast United at home. The match will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chennai is currently the No. 8 team in the points table with 24 points in 19 games. Northeast, on the other hand, have been going through a turbulent season this year and have managed to win just a single game so far in the tournament. They have occupied the bottom of the tally with just 5 points in 19 appearances.

Chennaiyin FC have presently been in excellent form. They are coming off two consecutive victories in their last games against Goa and East Bengal. The Yellow Army will look to continue their momentum and keep themselves on the winning track. Meanwhile, Northeast, in their latest ISL fixture, were outclassed by Odisha. They conceded as many as three goals at their home ground and in reply, could score just one which came in late in the 92nd minute.

Ahead of Friday’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United; here is all you need to know:

What will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United will take place on February 24, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Northeast United Possible XIs

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Yumkhaibam Singh, Vincy Barretto, Julius Duker, Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari.

Northeast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Alex Saji, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Kule Mbombo, Parthib Gogoi.

