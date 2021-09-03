CHI vs BRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Chile vs Brazil: South American giants Brazil will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record in the World Cup Qualifiers 2022 when they travel to Chile on Friday, September 3. The match will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, in Santiago. Both CONMEBOL sides will be facing each other for the first time since the 2021 Copa America quarterfinals, which Brazil won 1-0. The Selecaonow turn their attention back to World Cup qualification, where they remain the only South American team who have a perfect record from the first six matches. Tite’s men have scored 16 goals and conceded just two so far.

On the other hand, Chileare currently in the middle of a concerning run that has resulted in a solitary win from last seven internationals and a similar result in six World Cup qualifiers. Other than defeating Peru 2-0 on home soil, Martin Lasarte’s men suffered 2-1 away defeats to Uruguay and Venezuela, before sharing points with Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia.

The hosts have a bleak chance of success on Friday, however, they will want to turn their fortunes for a chance to go to Qatar in 2022.

The CHI vs BRA 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match will commence at 06:30 AM IST.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CHI vs BRA Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

CHI vs BRA 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, September 3 at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, in Santiago, Chile. The game will start at 06:30 AM IST.

CHI vs BRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Erick Pulgar

Goalkeeper: Weverton

Defenders: Mauricio Isla, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Guillermo Maripan

Midfielders: Dani Alves, Casemiro, Erick Pulgar, Bruno Guimaraes

Strikers: Neymar, Eduardo Vargas

CHI vs BRA Probable XIs

Chile: Claudio Bravo (GK); Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar; Luis Jiminez; Jean Meneses, Eduardo Vargas

Brazil: Weverton (GK); Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Riberio, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Gabriel Barbosa

