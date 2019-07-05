Chinese Online Giant Alibaba to Donate $145m to Women's Football
Alibaba founder Jack Ma will be donating one billion yuan, which is $145 million, over the next 10 years to the Chinese women's football team.
Alibaba founder Jack Ma promised donation of $145m for the Chinese women's football team (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Shanghai: China's second richest man Jack Ma will contribute to a $145 million donation to the Chinese women's football squad, it was announced Friday, who despite underfunding routinely outperform the men's national team.
The one billion yuan ($145 million) donation from Ma -- the founder of online shopping giant Alibaba -- and two other charitable foundations will be spread over the coming decade.
It will contribute to "injury prevention and treatment, the career development of retired footballers, technical development and coach education, and youth development," a joint statement said.
China made the Women's World Cup -- now under way in France -- for the seventh time in eight editions, and boasts a record that the men's team can only envy.
But the women's side does more with far less support, and professional women's football in China gets little notice and plays to meagre attendances.
The team put in a respectable showing in France, going out in the round of 16. But they have slipped below the world's best since reaching the 1999 final against the powerhouse Americans, where China lost on penalties, and insiders worry they will slide further without more backing.
Alipay, the charitable foundation of Alibaba, will fund "the bulk" of the initiative, Friday's announcement said.
The rest comes from separate foundations established by Ma, and executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai.
The three parties aim to make soccer "more sustainable and accessible to girls and women across the nation".
Cai Yong, an executive committee member of the Chinese Football Association, called the gift "unprecedented", according to the statement.
Alibaba is a minority stakeholder in perennial power Guangzhou Evergrande of the men's Chinese Super League.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stranger Things Season 3 Review: '80s Teen Romance Threatened by Looming Dangers From Upside Down
- Qualification Scenarios: Mission Impossible For Pakistan
- Mamata Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty Attend Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Miniature Brains Will Help in Combating Brain Diseases, Say Scientists
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s