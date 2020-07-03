CHL vs MLW Dream11 Team Prediction EFL Championship 2020, Charlton vs Millwall - Playing XI, Football

As the EFL Championship 2020 has resumed post the coronavirus hiatus, the teams are all braced up for the upcoming matches. In the first match for the day, Charlton (CHL) will be hosting Millwall (MLW) at The Valley stadium on Saturday, July 4. The CHL vs MLW EFL Championship 2020 match will be played at 12.45 am IST tonight.

The away team are placed 11th in the EFL Championship league table, scoring 56 points from 40 matches. They have lost 17 matches, winning 13 so far. Millwall drew their last two matches against Swansea and Barnsley.

Charlton, at the 18th standing, have 46 points from 40 matches, at the cost of 10 losses and 12 victories. While their last match against Cardiff City ended in a goalless draw.

EFL Championship 2020 Charlton vs Millwall: CHL vs MLW Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Charlton vs Millwall Dream11 Captain: Smith

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Charlton vs Millwall Dream11 Vice-Captain: Wallace

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Charlton vs Millwall Dream11 Goalkeeper: Phillips

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Charlton vs Millwall Dream11 Defender: Sarr, Lockyer, Hutchinson

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Charlton vs Millwall Dream11 Midfielder: Pratley, Williams, Wallace, Ferguson

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Charlton vs Millwall Dream11 Striker: Bonne, Smith, Taylor

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Charlton possible starting lineup vs Millwall: Phillips, Sarr, Pearce, Lockyer, Purrington, Forster Caskey, Cullen, Pratley, Doughty, Taylor, Bonne

EFL Championship 2020 CHL vs MLW, Millwall possible starting lineup vs Charlton: Bialkowski, Huthinson, Cooper, Wallace, Romeo, Williams, Woods, Ferguson, Wallace, Smith, Bennett