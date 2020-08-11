CHQ vs QIN Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League 2020, Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai - Playing XI, Football

Chongqing Lifan will be up against Qingdao Huanghai in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Chinese Super League 2020. The match will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at the Suzhou City Sports. Both the teams have not won a single match till now. The Chinese Super League 2020, Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai will commence from 5:30 PM.

The previous fixtures of both the teams ended in a draw match. CHQ had faced Hebei CFFC on August 7. Both the teams managed to score two goals each. QIN, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Shanghai East Asia.

Chinese Super League 2020, Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai : CHQ vs QIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN,Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai Dream11 Captain: Kardec

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN, Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai Dream11 Vice Captain: Alessandrini

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN,Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai Dream11 Goalkeeper: Zhenli

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN,Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai Dream11 Defenders: Chen, Hao, Shuai

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN,Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai Dream11 Midfielders: Jing, Zhe, Dong, Junchen

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN,Chongqing Lifan vs Qingdao Huanghai Dream11 Strikers: Kardec, Jianrong, Alessandrini

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN, Chongqing Lifan possible starting lineup vs Qingdao Huanghai: Chen, Hao, Shuai, Jing, Zhe, Kardec, Weijie, Yang, Le, Lei, Xiyang

Chinese Super League 2020 CHQ vs QIN, Qingdao Huanghai possible starting lineup vs Chongqing Lifan: Dong, Junchen, Jianrong, Alessandrini, Zheli, Zheng, Zihao, Yen, Vukovic, Jiashen, Xiang