Chris Hughton Sacked as Brighton Manager after Club Finished 17th in Premier League

Chris Hughton was sacked as manager of Brighton and Hove Albion after four-and-a-half years at the helm on Monday, the Premier League club said in a statement.Hughton led Brighton into the top flight in 2017, ending a 34-year absence, and they have just survived their second season despite failing to win any of their last nine games."Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season," chairman Tony Bloom said."Chris has done an excellent job, first stabilising our club, reaching the play-offs in his first full season, securing our first ever promotion to the Premier League, and retaining our status in successive seasons."Hughton's final game in charge was Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by title-winning Manchester City.Brighton, who reached this season's FA Cup semi-final, ended two points above the relegation zone with 36 points.The club confirmed that Hughton's assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin had also left.