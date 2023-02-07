Christian Atsu Pulled Alive from Turkey Earthquake Rubble

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Turkey’s Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

“We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment," Ghana football tweeted.

“Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," club vice president Mustafa Ozak told Radyo Gol.

Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea, and joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019, but has not officially retired from international football.

Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.

“Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20," the Newcastle United had pospted on Twitter.

Chelsea tweeted: “We’re praying for you, Christian Atsu."

He won the last of his 60 Black Stars caps in September 2019.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria," the Ghana Football Association said on Twitter.

“We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hatayspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation," it added.

Dozens of nations have offered aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday as people were sleeping. Freezing weather has hampered emergency efforts.

Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the more than 5,600 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses.

