Christian Atsu 'in Debris' of Turkey, Syria Earthquake; Chelsea and Newcastle United 'Praying'

The vice-president of Christian Atsu’s Turkish club Hayatspor said on Monday the Ghana winger is in the debris of a major earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria.

Former Newcastle and Chelsea midfielder Atsu, 31, joined the Super Lig side in September under their sporting director Taner Savut.

“Taner Savut and Christian Atsu are still in the debris," Mustafa Ozat told Play Spor.

“They are trying to escape," he added.

Atsu spent five seasons at Newcastle after an initial campaign on loan before leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2021.

“Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20," the English outfit said on Twitter.

Chelsea tweeted: “We’re praying for you, Christian Atsu."

He won the last of his 60 Black Stars caps in September 2019.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria," the Ghana Football Association said on Twitter.

“We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hatayspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation," it added.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo offered condolences to the people of Turkey on his official Facebook account and added: “We pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound."

Ghana Football Association spokesman Henry Asante-Twum wrote in an email to The Associated Press that they had no news of Atsu and Ghana’s international relations department was seeking information from Turkish authorities.

Ibrahim Kwarteng, a friend of Atsu, said he had tried calling Atsu but couldn’t reach him.

“We are only praying that he will be found," Kwarteng said.

Kwarteng runs a foundation in Ghana that helps former prisoners convicted of petty crimes to be reintegrated into society after their release from jail. He said Atsu was the single largest donor to the foundation.

Dozens of nations have pledged aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake earlier on Monday, which hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.

Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the 5,606 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses, as well as damage to archaeological sites in Aleppo.

(With inputs from Agencies)

